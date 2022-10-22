China's former president Hu Jintao has been unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of the ruling Communist Party.Full Article
China's former president unexpectedly escorted out of party congress
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Xi Jinping removes Chinese Premier Le Keqiang from CPC's core committee | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Chinese President Xi Jinping, in an effort to solidify his powers more, has dropped two of the most senior politburo members..
Advertisement
More coverage
Former leader removed from China's party congress as Xi is set to secure third term as president
euronews
Meanwhile, PM Li Keqiang and three other members of China's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee will not be reappointed in a..
-
Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of room as Communist Party Congress comes to a close
Upworthy
-
Hu Jintao: ex-president escorted out of China party congress
BBC News
-
China: Communist Party Congress ends, Xi Jinping set for third term
Deutsche Welle
-
Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress
Upworthy