China's frail ex-president Hu Jintao removed from Communist Party Congress
Hu Jintao, who was succeeded by the current president Xi Jinping, appeared unwilling to leave the dais at the Communist Party Congress.Full Article
Chinese President Xi Jinping, in an effort to solidify his powers more, has dropped two of the most senior politburo members..
China's former president Hu Jintao has been unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of the ruling Communist Party.