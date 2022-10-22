Carly Simon mourns sisters, Lucy and Joanna, who died 1 day apart after both battled cancer
Published
Carly Simon is mourning the death of her two older sisters, Lucy and Joanna Simon, who died one day apart after battling cancer.
Published
Carly Simon is mourning the death of her two older sisters, Lucy and Joanna Simon, who died one day apart after battling cancer.
Singer Carly Simon paid tribute to her two sisters, Joanna and Lucy, who died just a day apart of each other this week, both from..