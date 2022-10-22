Dietrich Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire founder and owner of Red Bull, has died aged 78 after a serious illness with cancer.Full Article
Red Bull founder and billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78
Wales Online
Austrian billionaire founded the energy drinks company in 1984 and bought the Jaguar F1 team before renaming it
Advertisement
More coverage
Reclusive Red Bull billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Sydney Morning Herald
Dietrich Mateschitz, who became Austria’s richest man peddling Red Bull as an “efficiency product”, has died.
-
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
CTV News
-
Alert: Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull has died at 78, Formula 1 racing team says
SeattlePI.com
-
Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78
Deutsche Welle
-
Dietrich Mateschitz: Red Bull co-owner & energy drink giant dies aged 78
BBC News