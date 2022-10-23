A private has made history as the first female soldier to pass the Army's demanding course to prove that personnel have the toughness to serve in the Airborne Forces.Full Article
Female soldier passes gruelling Army course that examines robustness for the first time
Baloch Conflict: No Longer A Low-Level Insurgency – Analysis
By Manish Rai
For decades, the Pakistani establishment has termed the Baloch insurgency a low-intensity conflict..
Eurasia Review