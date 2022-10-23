Watch: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam ripped out for golden duck by Arshdeep Singh
Published
Babar Azam was trapped in front for a golden duck by Arshdeep Singh off the first ball of the second over in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash.Full Article
Published
Babar Azam was trapped in front for a golden duck by Arshdeep Singh off the first ball of the second over in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash.Full Article
Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep Singh (3/32) shined for Men in Blue with the ball. Mohammad Shami (1/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar..
Arshdeep Singh started the match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 with a bang as he got Pakistan's captain Babar Azam for..