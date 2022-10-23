Hurricane Roslyn Strengthens to Category 4 and Heads Toward Mexico
Roslyn became a Category 4 hurricane on Saturday. Forecasters warned it could bring coastal flooding and dangerous winds to cities along the Pacific Coast.Full Article
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn grew to Category 4 force on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific..
Watch VideoHurricane Roslyn grew to Category 3 force on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific coast, likely..
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make..