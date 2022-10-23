Penny Mordaunt denies deal talks with Boris Johnson team
Published
The minister, who was the first to formally enter the race, has said she remains "in it to win it".Full Article
Published
The minister, who was the first to formally enter the race, has said she remains "in it to win it".Full Article
Penny Mordaunt has become the first Tory to confirm she is standing to take over from Liz Truss as PM, with a pledge to re-unite..
Watch VideoEmbattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on sweeping tax cuts Friday..