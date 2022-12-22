A French murderer who admitted to killing several western tourists is due to be set free from prison in Nepal after the country's supreme court ordered his release.Full Article
'The Serpent' killer Charles Sobhraj set to be freed from Nepal jail
A court in Nepal has finally set serial killer Charles Shobhraj, also known as Bikini Killer free citing his old age. Shobhraj has..
Sobhraj will be released due to his age.