Britain mourns its self-proclaimed chicken tikka masala inventor
Ali Ahmed Aslam's Shish Mahal restaurant became synonymous with chicken tikka masala, though the quintessential British curry's origin remains contested.Full Article
Ali Ahmed Aslam who is said to be the inventor of the Chicken Tikka Masala dish died at the age of 77. His death was announced by..
