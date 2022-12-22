Regulated rail fares in England will increase by up to 5.9% from March
Published
Regulated rail fares in England will increase by up to 5.9% from 5 March next year, the Department for Transport has announced.Full Article
Published
Regulated rail fares in England will increase by up to 5.9% from 5 March next year, the Department for Transport has announced.Full Article
Passengers at Birmingham New Street station react to the news that regulated rail fares in England are set to rise by up to 5.9%..
Rail fares in England will rise by nearly 6% in March, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.