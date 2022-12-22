A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a "tragic battle" with COVID-19 as it expects half of the city's 25 million people will get infected by the end of next week.Full Article
Half of Shanghai's population of 25 million 'could have COVID by end of next week'
