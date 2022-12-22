Paris 2024 Olympic Games opens artistic swimming to men
Published
Men will be able to compete in Olympic artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronised swimming, for the first time at Paris 2024.Full Article
Published
Men will be able to compete in Olympic artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronised swimming, for the first time at Paris 2024.Full Article
Men will be able to compete in Olympic artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronised swimming, for the first time at Paris..
Men can compete in Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, World Aquatics said on Thursday.