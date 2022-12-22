This landmark ruling that makes it easier for transgender people to change their recorded gender brings years of discussion and deliberations to a crescendo.Full Article
Scotland's gender recognition bill exposes division in Scottish parliament
Scottish Parliament passes gender recognition reform bill
ODN
The Scottish Parliament has passed the Gender Recognition Reform Bill by 86 votes to 39. The bill includes major reforms that make..
Gender recognition Bill expected to pass today after mammoth session at Holyrood
Daily Record
MSPs voted on a number of amendments to the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill late into the night on Tuesday after..