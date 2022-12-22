EFL Cup: Manchester United to face League One Charlton in quarter-finals
Published
Manchester United will host League One side Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.Full Article
Published
Manchester United will host League One side Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.Full Article
Manchester United will host third-tier Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, while Manchester City face..
League One club Charlton are joined by the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle and one of Liverpool or Manchester City in the..