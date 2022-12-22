Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for two years

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has said he will not sell any more of his stock in the company for two years.Full Article
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for about two years. While speaking..
