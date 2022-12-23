Thousands of flights could be delayed as Border Force workers launch strike action
Published
Hundreds of thousands of air passengers face possible delays today as Border Force workers become the latest to go on strike.Full Article
Published
Hundreds of thousands of air passengers face possible delays today as Border Force workers become the latest to go on strike.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — Air travelers faced possible delays at U.K. airports Friday as government employees who check passports went on..
Felicity Hannah speaks to bosses at Gatwick Airport as Border Force staff begin strike action at six airports across the UK. We..