IPL 2023 Auction latest news: Sunrisers Hyderabad buys Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi.

