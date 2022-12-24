Elon Musk orders removal of Twitter's suicide prevention feature: Report
Users searching for certain topics on Twitter have been pushed suicide prevention hotlines and other safety options.Full Article
Twitter has, without making an announcement, removed a feature that directed users towards suicide prevention services after..
Twitter Inc removed a feature in the past few days that promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users..