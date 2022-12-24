'The Serpent' killer Charles Sobhraj arrives back in France
Published
Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj has arrived in France after being released from prison in Nepal.Full Article
Published
Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj has arrived in France after being released from prison in Nepal.Full Article
The convicted serial killer has from Nepal where he has been serving in prison since 2003.
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for killing..