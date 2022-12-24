The Pope has used his Christmas Eve mass to rebuke those who are "ravenous" for wealth and power and decry war, poverty and consumerism.Full Article
Pope rebukes those 'ravenous' for power in annual Christmas Eve mass
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Pope condemns human 'hunger for wealth and power' at Christmas Eve Mass
BBC News
His comments at Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican follow previous remarks about the war in Ukraine.
CNA