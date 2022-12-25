King to celebrate Christmas with family at Sandringham for first time since before pandemic
Published
King Charles will celebrate Christmas at Sandringham with his family for the first time since before the pandemic.Full Article
Published
King Charles will celebrate Christmas at Sandringham with his family for the first time since before the pandemic.Full Article
Christmas is going to feel very different this year as the first festivities at Sandringham without her late Majesty The Queen
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and other senior royals will spend Christmas at Sandringham for the first time in three years.