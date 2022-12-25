Dog turns hairdryer on and starts fire in house
Dog starts house fire after turning on hairdryer
BBC Local News: Essex -- Crews were called to Hockley, Essex, on Christmas Eve and treated the dog and owner at the scene.
Dog ‘started fire’ on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning hairdryer on
A dog is believed to have caused a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.
