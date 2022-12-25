Foreign aid groups halt work after Taliban ban on female staff
Three NGOs are suspending operations in Afghanistan after women were banned from working for them.Full Article
Several groups providing aid in Afghanistan have suspended their operations, after the Taliban ruled women could no longer work for..
Watch VideoThe Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend..