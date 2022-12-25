Combat medic Myroslav Mardarevych is hunched over a desk in the foyer of St Sophia Cathedral in central Kyiv.Full Article
How Ukrainians are doing Christmas differently this year
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ukrainians move up their traditional Christmas celebration in break with Russia
Upworthy
BOBRYTSIA, Ukraine — Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all..
-
Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia
CTV News
-
Ukrainians in Canada make the best of Christmas this year after fleeing Russian invasion
CBC.ca
-
Some Ukrainians move Christmas to ‘break connection’ with Russia
Belfast Telegraph
-
Russian Shelling In Kherson Kills At Least 10, Injures Dozens
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Ukrainians celebrating first Christmases in UK hope for peace in 2023
Hull Daily Mail
A seven-year-old Ukrainian spending his first Christmas in the UK hopes his letters to Santa will be answered
-
Zelenskyy: Russia ‘Is Killing For The Sake Of Intimidation and Pleasure’
Eurasia Review
-
Ten Myths About US Aid To Ukraine – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Ukraine: ‘No One Can Steal Our Christmas Spirit’ – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Europe Of the West: Imperialism Of Imagination, Geopolitics Of Peter Pan (Part I) – Analysis
Eurasia Review