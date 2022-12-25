Seven people with links to the UK have been arrested by Iran's Revolutionary Guard after anti-government protests in the country, state media says.Full Article
Seven British-linked people arrested in Iran over anti-government protests
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests
Jerusalem Post
The government has blamed the unrest on demonstrators bent on the destruction of public property and says they are trained and..
Advertisement
More coverage
Iran carries out second execution over anti-hijab protests: Mizan news agency | Oneindia News*News
Oneindia
On Monday, Iran hanged a man in public who had been convicted of killing two members of security forces. The judiciary's Mizan news..