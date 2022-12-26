Cher has fuelled speculation she is engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend after posting a picture of a diamond ring on Christmas Day.Full Article
Cher, 76, fuels speculation she is engaged to boyfriend, 36, with diamond ring photo
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Cher Gets Diamond Ring from Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards on Christmas - Are They Engaged?!
It looks like Cher is having a very happy Christmas and she might be engaged! The 76-year-old singer took to her Twitter account on..
Just Jared