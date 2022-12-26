Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured
Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday.Full Article
A powerful winter storm in Japan has killed 17, including a woman found buried under a heavy pile of snowfall, officials have said.