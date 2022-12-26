Second group of Rohingya refugees land on Indonesia beach after weeks at sea
Published
Weak and exhausted Rohingya Muslims landed on a beach in Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh after weeks at sea, the second group in two days.Full Article
Published
Dozens of Rohingya refugees have been found on a beach in Indonesia after weeks at sea in a rickety boat.