China is to lift the requirement for international travellers to quarantine from 8 January in the latest break from its zero-COVID policy after protests.Full Article
China to end COVID quarantine for international arrivals
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
China to Drop Covid Quarantine for Incoming Travelers
Upworthy
The Beijing Daxing International Airport on Monday. In November, the number of international flights to China was 6 percent of what..
-
China will end Covid restrictions and quarantining for international travelers | Business
Upworthy
-
The Wall Street Journal: China set to open borders as COVID treatment downgraded despite surge in new cases
Upworthy
-
China to Open Borders Despite Surge in Covid-19 Cases
Upworthy
-
China to end Covid quarantine for foreign arrivals
BBC News