Louisiana police officer arrested for killing unarmed Black man
A white Louisiana police officer was arrested Thursday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man as he ran from the scene of a domestic disturbance.
Troopers charged Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, with negligent homicide over the death of Alonzo Bagley, 43