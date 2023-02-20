Russell Westbrook to sign with Clippers once buyout with Jazz is complete
Russell Westbrook is set to join the Clippers less than two weeks after he was dealt away by the crosstown Lakers.Full Article
After getting a contract buyout from the Utah Jazz, All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Westbrook is technically a member of the Utah Jazz