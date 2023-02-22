BTS' Jimin to release his first solo album Face in March, details inside
Published
Jimin aka Park Ji-min is set to release his debut album named Face in March end. Jin, V, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, and RM are the other six BTS members.Full Article
Published
Jimin aka Park Ji-min is set to release his debut album named Face in March end. Jin, V, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, and RM are the other six BTS members.Full Article
Rosalía will be with the inaugural producer of the year award at our Billboard Women In Music in March. We update you on BTS’..