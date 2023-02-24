New films based on JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings books and The Hobbit are in the works, Warner Bros has confirmed.Full Article
Middle Earth is back: 'Multiple' Lord Of The Rings films on the way
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies Are in the Works
Wibbitz Top Stories
New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies , Are in the Works.
CNN reports that Warner Bros. Discovery
CEO David Zaslav made the..
-
Warner Bros. Discovery making new "Lord of The Rings" movies
Upworthy
-
‘Multiple’ Lord of the Rings films officially being made 20 years after Peter Jackson trilogy
City A.M.
-
25 best movies on Netflix to stream right now
Mashable
-
Pre-orders begin for MTG’s Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set
Upworthy