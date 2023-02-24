President Vladimir Putin might have hoped for a swift and decisive invasion of Ukraine; instead, a year on, Russia has paid a huge price for his imperial ambition.Full Article
The unthinkable: What would Russian success in Ukraine mean for Western security?
Sky News0 shares 5 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Making Sense Of The Old And New Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Old empires once jostled for control of this part of the world. Today, Turkey, Iran, Russia and the US are doing the same and even..
-
5 Reasons Why Much Of Global South Isn’t Automatically Supporting The West In Ukraine – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
How Is The West Going To Protect Its Huge Oil Investments In Western Kazakhstan Against Russia? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Beyond ‘Napoleonic Imperium’: Fallout Of The Ukraine War – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Mediating Russia–Ukraine War Risky Role For China – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Moscow’s Mind Games: Finding Ideology In Putin’s Russia – Analysis
By Olga Khvostunova*
(FPRI) — Americans tend to view ideology with suspicion. In fact, one scholar proclaimed that..
Eurasia Review
New Wave Of Terrorism In Afghanistan And Pakistan – Analysis
Recently a new wave of deadly acts of terrorism in Afghanistan*, *and from Afghanistan into Pakistan*, *has erupted again. To..
Eurasia Review