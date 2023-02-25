Voters are now casting ballots to choose a new president for Nigeria, as more than 175,000 registered polling units open across the country.Full Article
Voters cast ballots to choose new president for Africa's most populous nation
Long lines, delays frustrate voters in Nigeria's presidential election
Upworthy
Frustrated Nigerians cast their ballots into the evening Saturday, hours after the official deadline for joining the voting line in..
Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: A Youthful Revolution? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Charles A. Ray*
(FPRI) — Since its return to democracy in 1999, Nigeria has been ruled by a male gerontocracy...