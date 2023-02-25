The UK and EU are "inching towards a conclusion" on revising post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, the Irish prime minister has said.Full Article
UK and EU 'inching towards' NI Brexit trade deal, Ireland's prime minister says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
King Charles hosts von der Leyen at Windsor Castle
ODN
King Charles has hosted Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle following the European Commission president's talks with the prime..
-
'New chapter': UK PM Sunak strikes Northern Ireland deal with EU
Upworthy
-
UK and EU agree to crucial Northern Ireland trade deal in Brexit breakthrough
Upworthy
-
Brexit: UK and EU strike deal on Northern Ireland protocol
Upworthy
-
EU, UK strike deal over Northern Ireland trade rules in Brexit breakthrough
Brisbane Times
Advertisement
More coverage
PM and von der Leyen announce new Brexit trade agreement
ODN
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a "decisive breakthrough" on post-Brexit rules will remove trade barriers for Northern..
-
UK and EU Reach 'Breakthrough' Deal on Northern Ireland
Upworthy
-
U.K. and EU seal deal to resolve post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland
Upworthy
-
UK Says It Has Reached Deal With EU To Fix Brexit Trade Spat Over Northern Ireland
Huffington Post
-
UK says Sunak, von der Leyen seal deal to fix EU trade spat
Upworthy