Six Nations 2023: Wales 10-20 England highlights
Published
Watch highlights as England beat Wales 20-10 in the Six Nations to earn their first win in Cardiff since 2017.Full Article
Published
Watch highlights as England beat Wales 20-10 in the Six Nations to earn their first win in Cardiff since 2017.Full Article
Wales captain Ken Owens says two weeks of off-field turmoil "have taken their toll" on his players as England won in Cardiff in..
Watch as BBC Sport's Sam Warburton analyses Antony Watson's brilliant try against Wales' in Six Nations showdown.