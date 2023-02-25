Manchester United v Newcastle United: All you need to know about Carabao Cup final
Published
Manchester United and Newcastle aim to secure the first piece of silverware available this season in Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.Full Article
Published
Manchester United and Newcastle aim to secure the first piece of silverware available this season in Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.Full Article
Here are our player ratings for the Carabao Cup final, which saw Manchester United end six years of hurt by landing their first..
Erik ten Hag was called out by Manchester United legend Roy Keane after being spotted dancing with Lisandro Martinez and Antony..