'The Last of Us' deaf actor Keivonn Woodard spends day with Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin

'The Last of Us' deaf actor Keivonn Woodard spends day with Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin

USATODAY.com

Published

It was a special day for 10-year-old deaf actor Keivonn Woodard as he met one of his NHL idols in Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin.

Full Article