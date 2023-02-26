Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark scores empty-net goal in win over Canucks
Linus Ullmark became the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal as the Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.Full Article
Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks..