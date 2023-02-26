Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has told Sky News he would resign from the cabinet if bullying claims against him are upheld.Full Article
Justice secretary Dominic Raab vows to resign if bullying claims upheld
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Labour calls on 'weak' PM to suspend Dominic Raab
Labour's Steve Reed calls on Rishi Sunak to suspend Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, after "an avalanche of allegations" of..
ODN
Family of mother killed by pilot husband call on Raab to block his release after 13 years in prison
The family of a mother killed by her pilot husband in a violent attack at their home has called on justice secretary Dominic Raab..
Sky News