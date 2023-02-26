Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat spirited South Africa by 19 runs to win sixth title
Published
Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs to win the Women's T20 World Cup for the third successive time.Full Article
Published
Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs to win the Women's T20 World Cup for the third successive time.Full Article
Watch highlights as Australia cruise to their sixth Women's T20 World Cup title with a 19-run win over South Africa in Cape Town.
South AfricaCape Town: Pacers Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka shared seven wickets between them as South Africa staged a..