Ofgem is expected to announce that it will drop its cap on the amount energy suppliers can charge by around £1,000 - but bills could still rise by an average of £500.Full Article
Energy price cap expected to fall - but bills will continue to rise
Energy bills set to rise despite likely reduction in Ofgem’s price cap
Hull Daily Mail
The regulator is expected to drop its cap on the amount energy suppliers are able to charge by around £1,000 to £3,295
Seven ways to save money on energy bills before new price cap change in April
Daily Record
Household energy bills are set to soar despite £1,000 drop in Ofgem price cap.