Turkey: Sweden, Finland NATO talks to resume in March
Published
The talks had been postponed in January over a row with Stockholm. Ankara says Sweden has yet to fulfill commitments outlined in a memorandum signed last year.Full Article
Published
The talks had been postponed in January over a row with Stockholm. Ankara says Sweden has yet to fulfill commitments outlined in a memorandum signed last year.Full Article
Ankara, which has been hostile to Swedish membership of NATO in particular, halted negotiations in January after anti-Turkish..
Hungary to start debating NATO accession of Sweden, Finland next week The flooded Danube river is seen in front of the Hungarian..