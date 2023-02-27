Who was Jamie Cail? Former US swimmer dies in Virgin Islands, death investigation underway
Published
Police in the U.S. Vrigin Islands said former US swimmer Jamie Cail was taken to a hospital and they were notified of her death at around 2:39 a.m.
Published
Police in the U.S. Vrigin Islands said former US swimmer Jamie Cail was taken to a hospital and they were notified of her death at around 2:39 a.m.
Former U.S. swimming star Jamie Cail died suddenly at 42 years old in the Virgin Islands last week ... and now, authorities say..