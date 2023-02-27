A nurse accused of murdering seven babies tried to murder another infant within two hours of her birth, a court has heard.Full Article
Nurse 'tried to murder baby within two hours of her birth'
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lucy Letby: Baby girl's breathing tube interfered with, trial told
BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- Nurse Lucy Letby is accused of dislodging the baby girl's breathing tube two hours after..
BBC Local News
Lucy Letby ‘tried to murder baby within two hours of her birth’
NURSE Lucy Letby attempted to murder a baby girl within two hours of her birth, a jury has heard.
Hereford Times