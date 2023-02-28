LeBron James to miss chunk of Lakers’ playoff push with foot injury
Published
The all-star forward is expected to miss multiple weeks as the retooled Lakers look to surge up the standings and secure a postseason berth.Full Article
Published
The all-star forward is expected to miss multiple weeks as the retooled Lakers look to surge up the standings and secure a postseason berth.Full Article
LeBron James sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Lakers' win over the Mavericks on Sunday and left the arena with a..