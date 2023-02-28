Four takeaways from the Supreme Court's feisty arguments over student loan forgiveness
Published
Not only will the Supreme Court's student loan forgiveness decision have consequences for borrowers, it could also reshuffle power in Washington.
Published
Not only will the Supreme Court's student loan forgiveness decision have consequences for borrowers, it could also reshuffle power in Washington.
Today the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Biden v. Nebraska and Department of Education v. Brown, two cases challenging the..
Arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness took place on Tuesday, and conservative Supreme Court justices were skeptical of the..