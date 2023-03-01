Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates on his Justice world tour following ongoing health issues.Full Article
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Justin Bieber Cancels the Rest of His Justice World Tour
Wibbitz Top Stories
Justin Bieber Cancels , the Rest of His Justice World Tour.
Bieber first postponed his tour in June after being diagnosed with..
Advertisement
More coverage
Justin Bieber's world tour has seemingly been cancelled
BANG Showbiz
Justin Bieber's 'Justice' world tour has seemingly been cancelled but the star has yet to formally announce the news.